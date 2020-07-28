UNAM records its first case of COVID-19.

Windhoek, July 28-The office of the vice-chancellor at the University of Namibia has announced that a staff member at UNAM main campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was last present on campus on 14 July 2020. He is in stable condition at an Isolation facility. According to his testimony, the staff member started feeling unwell on the 18th of July 2020 while at his private residence. He is in Isolation since he tested positive for COVID-19.

UNAM campus will now revert to stage 2 of lock down, staff members who were in contact with him will work from home remotely. Disinfection of the entire block where the staff member works.

Students

The University has put 39 students in the health faculty in quarantine due to the exposure they underwent while working in the health facilities.

Close contact

Another staff member working at the main campus revealed that her relative was in contact with the confirmed case of COVID-19, from a work environment. The concerned building was disinfected. The staff member has been asked to self-isolate at home untill the contact tests results are known.

Currently 3 staff members from school of nursing are on self-quarantine after being exposed to exposed students and will only return to work after students ‘s results are negative.

NDN Reporter