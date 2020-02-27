Leaders of Change and Innovation graduate in Goreangab
Windhoek, 27 Feb- Shack dwellers from Windhoek, Gobabis and Dordabis graduated from a dedicated Permaculture course at Farm Okukuna in Goreangab today. The training is part of the
“Living Permaculture” project, an initiative funded by the Southern African Innovation Support Fund
(SAIS). The project innovates and designs Permaculture inspired solutions together with shack
dwellers. Grey water filters, solar oven, shack insulation and dry toilet systems are the first solutions
that have been set up at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek this week.
City of Windhoek Councillor Ananias Niizimba thanked the graduates for their commitment: “Thank
you for coming to Farm Okukuna, for engaging and learning. I expect you to go out and be leaders of
change and innovation in your communities,” he said at the graduation ceremony.
Permaculture is a system of agricultural and social design principles for “human-centred” landscapes.
Its intelligent, integrated and holistic approach has made Permaculture one of the fastest growing
grassroots movements around the world.
“Permaculture minimizes external inputs and sets up closed systems – a great approach for people
who do not have money,” explains Ina Wilkie, the project coordinator. “We are very proud that we can
bring this innovative design system to Namibia. Over the coming months we will explore, design, test
and communicate Permaculture inspired solutions and introduce them to different informal settlements
in Namibia.”
NDN Stafer