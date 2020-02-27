Leaders of Change and Innovation graduate in Goreangab



Windhoek, 27 Feb- Shack dwellers from Windhoek, Gobabis and Dordabis graduated from a dedicated Permaculture course at Farm Okukuna in Goreangab today. The training is part of the

“Living Permaculture” project, an initiative funded by the Southern African Innovation Support Fund

(SAIS). The project innovates and designs Permaculture inspired solutions together with shack

dwellers. Grey water filters, solar oven, shack insulation and dry toilet systems are the first solutions

that have been set up at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek this week.

City of Windhoek Councillor Ananias Niizimba thanked the graduates for their commitment: “Thank

you for coming to Farm Okukuna, for engaging and learning. I expect you to go out and be leaders of

change and innovation in your communities,” he said at the graduation ceremony.

Permaculture is a system of agricultural and social design principles for “human-centred” landscapes.

Its intelligent, integrated and holistic approach has made Permaculture one of the fastest growing

grassroots movements around the world.

“Permaculture minimizes external inputs and sets up closed systems – a great approach for people

who do not have money,” explains Ina Wilkie, the project coordinator. “We are very proud that we can

bring this innovative design system to Namibia. Over the coming months we will explore, design, test

and communicate Permaculture inspired solutions and introduce them to different informal settlements

in Namibia.”

NDN Stafer