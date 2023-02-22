Swimmers ready to compete for national honours

WINDHOEK, Feb. 22 — The Bank Windhoek National Long Course Swimming Championships will take place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek from Thursday, 23 February, until Sunday, 26 February 2023.

The event will see 184 athletes from six swimming clubs and the International Paralympic Committee participating in 1 628 entries with 17 individual and five relay events. It also allows the swimmers to qualify for other prestigious events outside of Namibia, including the All-Africa Games, the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, and the FINA World Championships.

A highlight on the swimming calendar, and one that swimmers spend hours preparing for, the occasion will see participants from clubs across the country competing for trophies, medals, and even the chance to go down in the record books as one of Namibia’s fastest.

The interim Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED) President, Riaan Steyn, commended the swimmers for training hard during the season to qualify and participate in this prestigious event. He encouraged the swimmers to reach their targets and get one step closer to fulfilling their goals.

Entrance to the Bank Windhoek National Long Course Swimming Championships is free, and the public is encouraged to come in numbers and support Namibia’s swimmers.