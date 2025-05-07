Trending Now
Namibia to bolster anti-poaching unit following wildlife losses
May 7, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 7 — The Namibian government unveiled a plan on Tuesday to recruit 50 young citizens into its anti-poaching unit as part of intensified efforts to protect threatened species such as rhinos, elephants, and pangolins.

This decision followed the recording of 83 rhino poaching cases and nine elephant poaching incidents in 2024. Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel said the ministry remains resolute in its fight against illegal wildlife killings and plant poaching despite the recorded losses.

She highlighted several preventative measures that have been implemented, including protecting water infrastructure from elephant damage, constructing predator-proof kraals, collaring and monitoring conflict-causing species, and developing elephant-friendly water sources.

Meanwhile, Namibia currently has 86 conservancies, benefiting approximately 300,000 people through conservation-linked livelihoods and employment.

“This year, the focus is on enhancing conservancy management, ensuring compliance and good governance, and supporting wildlife management activities to improve community well-being and job creation,” Daniel said in regard of the conservancies. (Xinhua)

