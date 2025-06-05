Namibia marks World Environment Day with call to end plastic pollution

WINDHOEK, June 5 — Namibia is actively supporting global efforts to address plastic pollution and is implementing domestic measures to promote sustainable environmental practices, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Thursday.

Plastic waste remains a growing threat to ecosystems, human health, and long-term development goals, the president said in a message marking World Environment Day.

“Namibia, as a proud member of the international community, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and accelerate our transition to a cleaner and more resilient environment,” she said.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia plans to implement a circular economy program under its Sixth National Development Plan to shift away from the traditional “take-make-dispose” model.

The initiative will promote recycling, waste recovery, and the sustainable use of resources to reduce environmental pressure and support green economic growth, she said.

The president urged the private sector to invest in waste management infrastructure and green enterprises to ease the burden on municipalities and generate employment opportunities.

Namibia is engaged in ongoing international negotiations for a legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, Nandi-Ndaitwah also said, adding that domestically, the southern African country has already banned single-use plastics in national parks and is reviewing regulations to improve compliance and enforcement.

Environmental education initiatives and youth engagement programs are also being expanded to encourage responsible behavior and long-term environmental protection, she said.

Namibia is observing this year’s World Environment Day with a national event in Swakopmund, Erongo Region, gathering government officials, school learners, and environmental experts to raise awareness, particularly among the youth. (Xinhua)

