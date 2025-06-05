Namibia, Zambia to fast-track one-stop border post to boost regional trade

WINDHOEK, June 4 — Namibia and Zambia have underscored their commitment to fast-track the establishment of a One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo, in a move aimed at enhancing regional trade and reducing border delays.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Namibia Revenue Agency in Windhoek, Namibia‘s capital, Commissioner Sam Shivute said the project has been under discussion for several years and now requires urgent action.

“Zambia brings valuable experience to this project, having successfully implemented the OSBP at the Kazungula Bridge,” Shivute said. “Namibia remains optimistic that, with our joint commitment, the Katima Mulilo OSBP will be implemented efficiently and effectively.”

The project is expected to be completed within the next 18 months. Senior officials from both countries met in Livingstone on Tuesday for a meeting, which included discussions on an implementation roadmap and adoption of technical recommendations for the project.

The OSBP is part of ongoing efforts to improve trade facilitation along the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Corridor. Lillian Bwalya, permanent secretary in Zambia’s Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, emphasized the importance of concluding the implementation plan during the meeting and called on the technical teams to maintain momentum and deliver clear outcomes.

Key priorities identified include mobilizing financial and technical resources, finalizing border demarcation confirmations, and clearing the designated site, which requires both de-bushing and de-mining operations.

Once operational, the Katima Mulilo OSBP is expected to streamline customs procedures, reduce congestion of commercial traffic, and improve the flow of goods and services between the two countries. (Xinhua)

