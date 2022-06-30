Bomb kills cattle herder in Omusati

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 30 – The decomposed body of Tamekeni Tamekeni, a male cattle herder of unknown age, who went missing near Ruacana in the Omusati region last week, was discovered in a field by fellow herders on Wednesday afternoon.

He was apparently killed in a blast of explosive ordnance, a remnant of a war that ended 33 years ago.

The deceased was a herder at a cattle post at the Okapuindja village, Ruacana constituency.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, Tamekeni Tamekeni was last seen alive on the morning of 20 June when he walked from the cattle post to cut poles in the field.

He was never reported to the police as a missing person.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased cut down a big tree that fell on unexploded ordnance and the resultant blast killed him instantly.

According to Simaho, the body is currently being kept at Oshifo and will later be transported to Okahao for a post-mortem examination.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance dating from Namibia’s 23-year-long armed liberation struggle still pose danger to life in the northern rural areas. – Namibia Daily News