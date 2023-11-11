Collaborative Vision: CoW and UNAM Strengthen Partnership for City Enhancement

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 11 — The City of Windhoek (CoW) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) are set to strengthen their collaboration in diverse fields of urban development, marking a significant step forward in their partnership. This commitment was highlighted during the courtesy visit of Chief Executive Mr. Moses Matyayi to UNAM management as part of his onboarding program, aiming to fortify the ties between the two institutions.

Matyayi underscored the crucial role of stakeholder engagement and mutual learning in enhancing municipal governance. He expressed keen interest in operationalizing the cooperation agreement signed in July 2020, encompassing research, policy development, water supply, renewable energy, urban agriculture, and social services.

UNAM’s Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Prof. Frednard Gideon, welcomed Matyayi, assuring the university’s support. Gideon proposed potential joint projects aligning with the city’s vision, emphasizing UNAM’s relevant programs. Matyayi acknowledged UNAM as a hub for innovative ideas, emphasizing collaborative efforts to enhance Windhoek’s systems, processes, and infrastructure in the pursuit of becoming a sustainable city by 2027. #CoW #sustainablecity #UNAM #partnership #research #innovation #development