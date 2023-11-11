Trending Now
Home NationalEnvironment Collaborative Vision: CoW and UNAM Strengthen Partnership for City Enhancement
Collaborative Vision: CoW and UNAM Strengthen Partnership for City Enhancement
Environment

Collaborative Vision: CoW and UNAM Strengthen Partnership for City Enhancement

November 11, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 11 — The City of Windhoek (CoW) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) are set to strengthen their collaboration in diverse fields of urban development, marking a significant step forward in their partnership. This commitment was highlighted during the courtesy visit of Chief Executive Mr. Moses Matyayi to UNAM management as part of his onboarding program, aiming to fortify the ties between the two institutions.

Matyayi underscored the crucial role of stakeholder engagement and mutual learning in enhancing municipal governance. He expressed keen interest in operationalizing the cooperation agreement signed in July 2020, encompassing research, policy development, water supply, renewable energy, urban agriculture, and social services.

UNAM’s Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Prof. Frednard Gideon, welcomed Matyayi, assuring the university’s support. Gideon proposed potential joint projects aligning with the city’s vision, emphasizing UNAM’s relevant programs. Matyayi acknowledged UNAM as a hub for innovative ideas, emphasizing collaborative efforts to enhance Windhoek’s systems, processes, and infrastructure in the pursuit of becoming a sustainable city by 2027. #CoW #sustainablecity #UNAM #partnership #research #innovation #development

Post Views: 117
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Antarctica ice melts 6 times faster than 40...

January 14, 2019

Shifeta warns against timber exports

March 4, 2019

Namibia launches program to combat land degradation

March 3, 2023

Death toll now at 30 in Malawi flooding

March 11, 2019

A house with running water is not too...

August 23, 2021

Delicate Namibian Lacewings under the loop

October 16, 2018

Diamond Act to be amended to allow tourist...

July 15, 2018

Ongwediva sewage overflows into nearby villages

August 22, 2018

Otjozondjupa to spend over N$ 300 000 on...

May 14, 2018

Rising temperatures will push millions of people in...

October 11, 2018