Zheng loses to Sabalenka in French Open quarters

June 5, 2025

Source: Xinhua

2025-06-03 19:30:45

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, June 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese Zheng Qinwen lost to world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the women’s singles quarterfinals at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Zheng broke first in the first set before Sabalenka came back to win a tie-breaker. The top seed maintained the momentum in the second set to seal the victory.

Zheng has delivered her best performance at the French Open by reaching the quarterfinals. ■

Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zheng Qinwen reacts during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates scoring during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates scoring during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zheng Qinwen serves during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zheng Qinwen reacts during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

