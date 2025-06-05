Zheng loses to Sabalenka in French Open quarters

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women’s singles quarterfinal between Zheng Qinwen of China and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, June 3 (Xinhua) — Chinese Zheng Qinwen lost to world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the women’s singles quarterfinals at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Zheng broke first in the first set before Sabalenka came back to win a tie-breaker. The top seed maintained the momentum in the second set to seal the victory.

Zheng has delivered her best performance at the French Open by reaching the quarterfinals. ■

