Namibia makes strides to ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030: health official

WINDHOEK, June 8 — Namibia has made significant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, but challenges remain, especially around HIV testing among key populations and young people, said Executive Director Ben Nangombe of the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services Tuesday.

Nangombe made the remarks at the handover event of condoms and lubricants valued at 275,319 U.S. dollars in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. He said the country is close to meeting global 95-95-95 targets.

The 95-95-95 targets are the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) launched to diagnose 95 percent of all HIV-positive individuals, and provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95 percent of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppression for 95 percent of those treated by 2030.



“Our program data show that 92 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 99 percent are on treatment, and 93 percent of those receiving treatment are virally suppressed,” said the health official in a speech he delivered on behalf of the minister.

According to Nangombe, this is a great achievement and puts Namibia on track to reach the 95-95-95 Targets by 2030, even though there are gaps that include HIV testing among key populations and young people that still require attention. The donated commodities will be distributed to Namibia’s 14 regions within the next two weeks, he concluded. (Xinhua)

