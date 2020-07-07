Namibia records 54 new cases of COVID-19.

Windhoek, July 7-Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula this morning announced 54 new cases of COVID-19. All the 54 cases are from Walvis Bay in the Erongo region.

One Namibian truck driver who tested positive with COVID-19 in Botswana intransit to South Africa was admitted in Isolation in the Gobabis Hospital. His case is being treated as a Botswana case as it was originally recorded in Botswana and remains a Botswana case.

Confirmed cases : 539

Recoveries: 25

Number of people in quarantine : 831

NDN Reporter