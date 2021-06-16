Namibia locks down capital city to curb further spread of COVID-19.

WINDHOEK, June 16 — Namibia has locked down the capital city Windhoek to contain the further spread of COVID-19, President Hage Geingob said while addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

“In light of the unfolding trajectory of the pandemic in the country and the imperative to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Namibians, the existing Public Health Regulations announced on May 28 and set to expire on June 30, will now be amended,” Geingob said.

Windhoek has recorded 52 percent of total cases in the country and is currently the epicenter in fight against COVID-19.

He said, to contain the further spread of the disease, exit and entry into the Windhoek-Okahandja-Rehoboth local authority areas is restricted, adding that only returning residents; essential service providers in possession of the relevant permit; emergency medical cases and the transportation of human remains to other regions for burial purposes, will be allowed into the city.

Geingob also reduced the number of persons at public gatherings to 10 while the event should not last longer than two hours.

Face-to-Face teaching and learning for primary, secondary schools and higher education institutions including technical education providers, in affected areas have also been suspended.

“Gambling houses and night clubs are deemed to be high-risk under the circumstances and will not be permitted to operate,” he said.

The lockdown is for a period of 14 days, from June 16 at midnight until June 30.

Namibia on Tuesday recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase since the virus was reported in the country in March last year. The African country has so far recorded a cumulative number of 1,040 COVID-19 deaths and 67,021 positive cases. Xinhua