WINDHOEK, June 16 – – Restrictions related to liquor: The sale and purchase of liquor from Shebeens and Bars, is restricted from 09:00 to 18:00, Monday to Saturday, on take-away basis only. The on-site consumption of liquor is prohibited, except at restaurants, guesthouses, hotels and similar establishments where guests reside.#29thcovid19update

Photo by: Nampa.