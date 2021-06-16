Ronaldo sets records as Portugal beat Hungary, France edge Germany.

SEVILLE, June 16 — When Cristiano Ronaldo stepped onto the pitch in Portugal’s Euro 2020 opener against Hungary on Tuesday, history had already been written – the 36-year-old veteran became the first player to appear at five European Championships.

But it was not the only record he set that day – the double he hit in Portugal’s 3-0 win made him the all-time top scorer in competition history, breaking his tie with French legend Michel Platini to stand alone on 11 Euro goals.

“It was essential to start on the right foot in order to gain confidence,” said Ronaldo. “Now, we have to continue and win the next game.”

“It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well during 90 minutes, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals,” he added.

Now the Juventus striker has his sights set on another record – the all-time international scoring record currently held by former Iranian forward Ali Daei with 109 goals. Ronaldo is now only three goals behind.

The match with Hungary looked to be heading for a draw as the Portuguese struggled to break down a dogged Hungarian defense but Rafael Guerreiro finally opened the scoring in the 84th minute with a deflected strike.

Ronaldo doubled the lead through a penalty two minutes later, and made it 3-0 in injury time after a brilliant one-two with Rafa Silva as Hungary’s heads dropped.

The Puskas Arena, with a capacity of almost 68,000 fans, is the only Euro 2020 venue that has no limitation on fans’ attendance.

“We didn’t deserve a 3-0 defeat, with a bit of luck it could have been a point each, but it was an experience of a lifetime,” said Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The other Group F match saw a clash between the two most recent world champions, as the 2018 World Cup winners France secured a 1-0 victory over 2014 champions Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The hosts made a bright start on home soil as Mats Hummels headed over the target from a central position with just three minutes played, but France’s defense was solid and Les Bleus looked dangerous on fast breaks as the match progressed.

With 20 minutes gone Didier Deschamps’ men broke the deadlock after Hummels cleared Lucas Hernandez’s cross into his own net.

Germany pressed frenetically but couldn’t find a gap in France’s well-positioned defense. Meanwhile, the world champions had goals from Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema chalked off for offsides in the closing stages.

With the results, Portugal top Group F with three points followed by France, who are equal on points but sit second on goal difference. Enditem