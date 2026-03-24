Namibia launches revised national guidelines on World Tuberculosis Day

WINDHOEK, March 24 — Namibia on Tuesday launched revised national guidelines for the management of tuberculosis, as the country seeks to improve case detection and sustain treatment gains.

The launch took place during the national commemoration of World Tuberculosis Day in Gobabis, the regional capital of Omaheke Region. Speaking at the event, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said Namibia identified 8,370 tuberculosis patients last year, including 293 cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Despite progress in the country’s response, she said, a major challenge remains, with an estimated 34 percent of tuberculosis cases still going undiagnosed or unreported.

“I am proud to announce that in 2024, we reached a treatment success rate of 87 percent, just 3 percent short of the WHO target,” she said.

Luvindao said the newly revised fifth edition of the national tuberculosis guidelines is aimed at closing those gaps and strengthening the country’s response.

According to her, the updated guidelines include expanded active case-finding to reach the “missing” 34 percent of cases, a revised diagnostic algorithm, modernized treatment regimens for both drug-susceptible and drug-resistant tuberculosis, and broader preventive therapy.

The new guidelines also place greater emphasis on patient-centered care by addressing socioeconomic needs and comorbidities such as diabetes and malnutrition, she said.

She added that the government will continue to prioritize tuberculosis within the national health agenda and strengthen domestic financing mechanisms.

“I also applaud the formation of the Stop tuberculosis Partnership Namibia, which aims to spearhead a multisectoral accountability framework. The fight against tuberculosis requires every sector of society to be involved,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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