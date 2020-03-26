MTC pledges 1 million to fight COVID-19

Windhoek, March 26-The Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has announced an aggressive response strategy to help fight Coronavirus. The plan will be funded with an amount of N$1 million dollars that will be distributed to different critical areas as per the strategy. The Telecommunication company has adopted a s tratergy which will unclude among others:

Information sharing: MTC will assist in information sharing by sending text messages to all 2.5 million subscribers on a weekly basis. MTC has committed to alllw free usage of its Emergency Response application called “Save my City” which the Ministry of Health and Social Services can use for instant news notifications and warning signs around the coronavirus. This app is interactive; meaning users can also report on it, and it will not dispel fake news. Customers will also be able to download the app for free. MTC has also committed to making its 24-hour Call Centre available with staff members so that Namibians can get assistance on a 24-hour basis should they require any information. Calls to the emergency response number have been rated zero and will soon run an educational campaign get people engaged.

Education: sharing information and education remains important. Against this background, MTC has pledged to share educational material and information which will be sent to all customers via text message and posts. Educational videos will also be posted on MTC’s website and other platforms to educate and empower the public.

Prevention: With the implementation of the 14 days lock down, not all families will have enough food to sustain themselves. MTC has therefore committed to help with assistance to vulnerable communities with precautionary items such as soap, sanitizers and to assist vulnerable communities with food parcels, mobile toilets during the lockdown period.

Facilities: MTC has pleadged to invest in the required and most pressing facilities and equipments that will assist medical personnel in the execution of their duties. These include assisting medical personnel with airtime to ensure they remain connected at all times as they fight this virus.

Service delivery: MAC has also pleadge to assist corporates with the required home connectivity solutions to allow their employees to work from home and ensure that all services remain available for 24 hours including their Call Centre.

MTC’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Licky Erastus said, “they have implemented a wide range of precautionary measures to protect their employees and by extension their families so that they assure peace of mind at work and at home”. He further said that they are however aware that their responsibility cannot stop with their employees only, hence “why we are making available an amount of N$1 million Namibian dollars with an effective well-crafted strategy to assist fellow Namibians” during this difficult time. MTC services will be available online as opposed to visiting shops.

Compiled by JULIA NEKWAYA

Julia@namibiadailynews.info