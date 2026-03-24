AU urges intensified implementation to bolster Africa’s food security

WINDHOEK, March 24 — The African Union (AU) on Tuesday called for a stronger focus on implementation to accelerate agricultural transformation and improve food security across the continent.

Speaking at a continental consultation on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) Kampala Results Framework in Windhoek, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Moses Vilakati said that despite more than two decades of CAADP implementation, over 300 million Africans remain food insecure, while the continent spends nearly 100 billion U.S. dollars annually on food imports.

Vilakati said the newly adopted Kampala CAADP Action Plan (2026-2035), aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, should serve as a practical and results-driven framework to transform agrifood systems.

The commissioner highlighted a 100-day rolling action plan to boost agricultural productivity and resilience through initiatives such as soil mapping, improved fertilizer access, youth employment, climate change adaptation and the development of the blue economy.

According to Vilakati, draft results frameworks and indicators for the Kampala CAADP are still under consultation and must undergo broad engagement with AU members, regional economic communities and development partners before adoption to ensure ownership and effectiveness. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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