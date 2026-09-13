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Arsenal remains unbeaten, Liverpool held to draw
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Arsenal remains unbeaten, Liverpool held to draw

September 13, 2026

LONDON, Sept. 12 — Arsenal remains top of the Premier League with a perfect record after a hard-fought 2-0 win away to Sunderland on Saturday.

Arsenal had two heroes: goalkeeper David Raya, who saved a 56th-minute penalty from Sunderland’s Enzo Le Fee, and Bruno Guimaraes, who put Arsenal ahead three minutes later with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The Brazil midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Sunderland’s most bitter rival Newcastle United in the summer, had been booed by the home fans and responded with his first goal for the club.

Bukayo Saka sealed the victory with a stoppage-time penalty after a foul from Reinildo, who was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Liverpool was held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield by Fulham, which earned its first point of the season with a solid defensive effort against a Liverpool side that looked jaded after Wednesday’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Hull City remains unbeaten on its return to the Premier League after a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea.

Morgan Rogers gave Chelsea an early lead, but two goals from Mohamed Belloumi in the 28th and 34th minutes put Hull ahead. Joao Pedro equalized midway through the second half as Hull held on for a point.

Tottenham has yet to score this season despite spending more than 300 million pounds in the summer and was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Everton, which remains unbeaten.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ipswich Town had a 3-2 away win over 10-man Crystal Palace. Aston Villa lost 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest. Brentford drew 2-2 away to Bournemouth.

Manchester City visits Manchester United on Sunday in the biggest game of the weekend. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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