Bank Windhoek Apple Cancer Project Raises N$2 Million

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 1 — Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, emphasized the bank’s commitment to social responsibility as more than an investment but a journey towards a sustainable and harmonious future. The announcement of another N$2 million raised by the annual Bank Windhoek Apple Cancer Project was made on Thursday, 30 November 2023, in Windhoek.

This year’s fundraising success brought the total amount raised since the project’s inception 23 years ago to an impressive N$35.9 million, all in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). Pack highlighted the collaborative efforts of heroes from various walks of life that contributed to the project’s success. Sales of apples and juice surpassed expectations, with an 18% increase in apple sales compared to the previous year and a 52% rise in juice sales. Donations through electronic apple purchases on the eApple website also increased by 103% from the previous year.

Dr. Christopher Likando, Acting Director of Primary Healthcare, representing the Ministry of Health and Social Services, shared that between March and November 2023, 648 patients received financial assistance, utilizing approximately N$1.2 million. Dr. Likando expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the cause, noting that 50% of the funds raised in 2022 and 2023 will contribute to the newly constructed Palliative Care Centre of CAN.

Rolf Hansen, CEO of CAN, expressed his appreciation for the support, emphasizing that the funds raised will assist in establishing the Palliative Care Centre, benefiting private, state, or rural patients and alleviating funding challenges.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

– This year’s project, themed HeroesUnite, expanded its dimensions with various initiatives to maintain awareness.

– The diplomatic corps in Namibia, including the Embassy of Brazil, the British High Commission, and the Angolan Embassy, actively contributed to sales.

– Collaborative efforts with partners such as Virgin Active, KosMos 94.1, Namibia Fresh Produce, Fruit and Veg, NamPost Couriers, FP du Toit Transport, Solitaire Press, NBC Radio, Maerua SuperSpar, Jaylo Production, and the Namibian newspaper played a crucial role in the success of the project.

Pack concluded by expressing gratitude to the Bank’s staff members, customers, and schools for their contributions to the project, emphasizing its special place in the hearts of all Namibians. She looks forward to continuing the tradition of selling apples to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia and their vital work in the fight against cancer in Namibia.