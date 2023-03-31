Namibia International Energy Conference teams up with Rystad Energy for NIEC 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Global energy market research and intelligence firm, Rystad Energy, has become a strategic knowledge partner of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2023. As a participant in this year’s event, Rystad Energy will shape the dialogue around opportunities within Namibia’s energy industry. The conference represents the official energy conference of the country, serving to generate investment and kickstart new developments across the Namibian energy sector.

With recent oil and gas discoveries such as TotalEnergies’ Venus 1-X, Shell’s Graff-1, and Jonker-1X, Namibia has turned into a global exploration and production hub for international majors and independents. Rystad Energy’s industry know-how will be crucial for driving NIEC 2023 dialogue around partnership and investment opportunities within Namibia’s upstream industry. With its participation, Rystad Energy will advance knowledge sharing, laying the foundation for new deals to be signed and partnerships formed.

The Namibian government is seeking to boost energy access, socioeconomic development, and economic growth by leveraging local resources. The hydrocarbons industry has a vital role to play in guaranteeing energy security for the southern African country, as well as driving gross domestic product growth through revenue generation for the government. While the availability of adequate investments continues to challenge the global oil and gas industry, platforms such as NIEC and the participation of Rystad Energy will be vital in shaping discussions around best practices for Namibia to adopt to attract foreign direct investments.

On the renewables front, Rystad Energy’s participation at NIEC is instrumental in enhancing the exchange of ideas around investment and partnership opportunities within the country’s solar, wind, and green hydrogen industry. With the Namibian government accelerating diversification, the country’s untapped renewables and green hydrogen potential have turned the market into an investment destination for European and global clean energy investors.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector and a strategic partner for NIEC 2023, looks forward to Rystad Energy’s participation at this year’s NIEC 2023 conference. Rystad’s research and market intelligence has been crucial for maximizing Africa’s stance on the role local energy resources can play in addressing energy access, affordability, poverty, and security matters. The presence of Rystad at NIEC will be vital for highlighting exploration trends and opportunities within Namibia’s energy industry for global energy services companies and investors.

NIEC 2023, taking place under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Energy towards Value Creation’ in Windhoek from 25 – 27 April, unites Namibian energy policymakers, companies, and stakeholders from across the entire energy value chain with global investors to discuss Namibia’s energy future. As a strategic knowledge partner for NIEC 2023, Rystad Energy will join high-level institutions, global energy firms, and financiers in shaping Namibia’s burgeoning energy industry through discussions, exclusive networking sessions, and deal signings.

Representing the leading investment platform for the energy sector, Energy Capital & Power (ECP) will also participate in this year’s edition of NIEC 2023, promoting its upcoming Namibian-focused market report, Energy Invest Namibia. Produced in partnership with Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, the publication serves as a framework and guideline on how to invest in the country’s energy sector. Join Rystad Energy, the AEC, ECP, and many more high-level organizations at this year’s NIEC conference. – Namibia Daily News