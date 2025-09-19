Trending Now
Namibia inaugurates first large-scale, solar-powered green hydrogen facility

September 19, 2025

WINDHOEK, Sept. 19 — Namibia on Thursday launched its first large-scale, solar-powered hydrogen production plant, marking a major step in the country’s push for green industrialization.

The Cleanergy Solutions Namibia Hydrogen Dune Project, a joint venture between Belgium’s clean energy company CMB.Tech and Namibia‘s Ohlthaver & List Group, is located in the coastal town of Walvis Bay.

Powered entirely by solar energy, the facility will produce green hydrogen to fuel dual-fuel trucks, buses, port equipment, locomotives, generators, and small ships.

Speaking on behalf of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare said the project reflects Namibia‘s drive for inclusive growth, sustainable industrialization, and social development.

“Cleanergy Solutions Namibia demonstrates how investment in green hydrogen can create jobs, build skills, and empower our people while positioning Namibia as a global leader in sustainable energy,” he said.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela said the facility is the start of Namibia‘s green hydrogen and ammonia production, noting that it would deepen trade and innovation links with Europe.

“Under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, we are supporting education, training, and a transparent regulatory framework to create new jobs and boost local businesses,” Sikela said.

The project also includes Namibia‘s first hydrogen academy, which will train engineers, technicians, and operators in partnership with European and Namibian universities. (Xinhua)

