Bank Windhoek Finances 350 Properties Valued at N$ 518 Million in 2022

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, April 27 — Bank Windhoek financed 350 properties in 2022 in the central region to the value of N$ 518 million, with an average value of N$ 1.8 million per unit. The figures were shared by Saara Shivute, Head of Specialist Finance at Bank Windhoek, during her keynote address at the Bank Windhoek Annual Central Estate Agents Awards ceremony on April 20th, 2023. Shivute highlighted that the properties financed represented a good mix of the upper and lower ends of the market.

The Bank’s focus for the Central Region in 2022 was on financing existing properties, indicating a buyer’s market, while ongoing developments such as Osona Village were attributed to readily available serviced land and a massive demand for housing in the lower to middle-income bracket.

At the awards ceremony, Bank Windhoek announced Rightmove Properties Windhoek, Aqua Real Estate Trust, and Just Property Group as the top three estate agencies, with Hermanus Van Aardt Dreyer from Aqua Real Estate Trust, Gretha Dos Santos from Just Property Group, and Anita Dames from Rightmove Properties Windhoek as the top three achievers of the year estate agents. Immaculate Real Estate’s Horatius Abrahams and Okomita Development’s Jacko Koen shared the joint award for silver as the estate agent with the highest volume of transactions. On Show Properties’ Linda Visagie won the third position.

During the ceremony, the recipients of the awards emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with customers, stakeholders, and Bank Windhoek. Lourette Liebenberg, Marion Wolf, and Anita Dames, the owners of Right Move Properties, said they would continue to build on the excellent relationships they have established with their customers. Van Aardt Dreyer, who is retiring this year after 21 years in the business, stressed his company’s commitment to providing exemplary customer service. Koen said that his company would continue to change customers’ lives with the Bank’s assistance, while Abrahams noted that Bank Windhoek’s services helped his company persevere during challenging times.

Shivute thanked the estate agents for choosing Bank Windhoek as their preferred financial services provider, emphasizing the bank’s relationship-driven approach. The Bank’s Annual Estate Agent Awards recognize the commitment, loyalty, and support of residential and commercial estate agents, agencies, and developers from the northern, central, and coastal regions. The northern edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 27th in Oshakati.

– Namibia Daily News