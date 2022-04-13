Namibia embarks on exercise to issue digital vaccination certificates

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) will operationalize the issuance of COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates in less than two weeks, a government official said Tuesday.

The move by Namibia follows the recent announcement by the South African government that travellers to South Africa are required to present digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates for entry into the country.

“Namibia has so far implemented a Trusted Travel System to authenticate and verify travellers’ COVID-19 test result certificates. A module in the system, the Trusted Vaccines, is used to generate digital vaccination certificates for people who are fully vaccinated,” MoHSS Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said, adding that the Trusted Vaccine module in the Trusted Travel System has been customized for Namibia.

“It is currently being refined to iron out glitches that were identified during the troubleshooting process before it is officially launched and operationalized,” Nangombe added.

Nangombe meanwhile said Namibia is engaging South African authorities on possible interim measures to facilitate entry for travellers from Namibia into South Africa until such time that the Trusted vaccines system is rolled out.

“In the meantime, those who wish to travel to South Africa are advised to obtain negative PCR COVID-19 test results, as required by South Africa,” Nangombe said. (Xinhua)