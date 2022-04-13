Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Namibia embarks on exercise to issue digital vaccination certificates
Namibia embarks on exercise to issue digital vaccination certificates
Health

Namibia embarks on exercise to issue digital vaccination certificates

April 13, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) will operationalize the issuance of COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates in less than two weeks, a government official said Tuesday.
The move by Namibia follows the recent announcement by the South African government that travellers to South Africa are required to present digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates for entry into the country.
“Namibia has so far implemented a Trusted Travel System to authenticate and verify travellers’ COVID-19 test result certificates. A module in the system, the Trusted Vaccines, is used to generate digital vaccination certificates for people who are fully vaccinated,” MoHSS Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said, adding that the Trusted Vaccine module in the Trusted Travel System has been customized for Namibia.
“It is currently being refined to iron out glitches that were identified during the troubleshooting process before it is officially launched and operationalized,” Nangombe added.
Nangombe meanwhile said Namibia is engaging South African authorities on possible interim measures to facilitate entry for travellers from Namibia into South Africa until such time that the Trusted vaccines system is rolled out.
“In the meantime, those who wish to travel to South Africa are advised to obtain negative PCR COVID-19 test results, as required by South Africa,” Nangombe said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Number of HIV-infections in Mongolia rises to 264

August 15, 2018

China-invested mine bolsters healthcare, COVID-19 fight in Namibia

August 8, 2021

Container Laboratory at Walvis Bay State Hospital ready...

November 15, 2021

Binge-watching leads to poor sleep quality: study

August 16, 2017

Number of daily COVID-19 cases in Namibia increases...

December 17, 2021

World Bank, IMF urge action on COVID-19 vaccine...

June 4, 2021

Skipping breakfast significantly increases risk of mortality from...

April 23, 2019

Physical fitness training prospers in Namibia despite pandemic.

March 1, 2021

Ohorongo Cement donates Sunscreen lotion to Albinism Children...

June 13, 2018

Tunisian president receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

July 14, 2021



www.mersinmeslek.com - www.izmir24.org - www.escortbursali.com - www.izmirescort.info.tr - www.izmirescort.biz.tr - www.mersinescortelif.com - www.mersinbakliyat.com - www.escort-izmir.org - www.samsuni.net - www.ankara-escort.asia - www.amasyaescort.org - www.istanbulbescort.com - www.izmir-eskort.org - www.eskisehires.com