Brazil’s president doing well in hospital

SAO PAULO, July 16 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s health condition is satisfactory, but he will remain hospitalized here for treatment of an intestinal obstruction, according to a medical report released Thursday.

“The president remains without discharge forecast,” said the private Vila Nova Star Hospital, where Bolsonaro was admitted Wednesday after being transported from the capital Brasilia due to abdominal pain, in a report.

Bolsonaro, 66, will not be operated on at the moment but will undergo “clinical treatment” for the intestinal obstruction that caused, among other symptoms, a bout of hiccups that lasted for several days.

The president is being treated by gastric surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has monitored his health since the president was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the president, told reporters that his father might remain under observation for three days, depending on how his health evolves.

Another son of the president, legislator Eduardo Bolsonaro, said doctors withdrew a liter of fluid retained in his father’s stomach due to the obstruction. (Xinhua)