Atletico, Valencia set for Saturday night thriller

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic La Liga rivalry, as Atletico Madrid play host to Valencia at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on the evening of Saturday 22 January 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga. The Rojiblancos’ defence of their title has been a disappointing effort thus far, with manager Diego Simeone and his charges looking to claim an emphatic home win to at least get their supporters back onside, while Los Che are working hard to put themselves in line for a top-six finish – and a subsequent berth in Europe for next season.

“Clear the mind, to be relaxed and to work,” said Simeone of what his team must do in 2022 to return to their best. “There are no shortcuts, we must find the desire in ourselves to remedy the situation we find ourselves in.”

Valencia’s Jose Bordala, meanwhile, wants his side to find their peak form: “We need to show authority and control, something we have lacked at times in our recent matches. It will be a tough test, but our players have proven that they are capable of impressive things.”

Key players

Geoffrey Kondogbia – The Central African Republic midfielder will be eager to perform strongly against his former team, as he looks to anchor the midfield and lay the foundation for Atletico’s attackers to build on.

Hugo Duro – The young Spanish forward made a major impression when Valencia and Atletico last met, scoring a brace in the dying minutes to rescue a draw. He will hope lightning strikes twice when the teams battle in Madrid on Saturday.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Atletico and Valencia have met in 61 matches across all competitions since 1993. The Rojiblancos have claimed 22 wins compared to 20 for Los Che, while 19 games have been drawn.

The teams played out a 3-3 thriller when they met in La Liga earlier this season, at Estadio de Mestalla in November 2021: Valencia fought back from 3-1 down to salvage a draw thanks to two late goals from Hugo Duro.

Battles to watch

Diego Simeone v Jose Bordalas – Both managers are under pressure to get their clubs higher up the table: competing for the title for the former, and challenging for a European place for the latter.

Koke v Daniel Wass – The Atletico stalwart will be disappointed at his team’s performances this season, and he will look to take his frustrations out against Valencia’s energetic and influential Wass.

Antoine Griezmann v Hugo Guillamon – Atletico’s French attacker has not quite found his groove upon his return to the club, and he’ll have a tough direct opponent in up-and-comer Guillamon, who has been one of the ‘finds’ of the season.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 22 January 2022

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga