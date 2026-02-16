Trending Now
An ambulance carries the injured to the hospital, after a blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan July 30, 2023. Rescue 1122/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
accidentAsiaCurrent AffairsInternational

2 killed, 12 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

February 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 16 — At least two people, including a child, were killed and 12 others injured in a blast in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, authorities said.

The explosion took place in front of the main gate of Miryan Police Station in Bannu district at around 10 a.m. local time, a local police official told Xinhua.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, with several of them in critical condition, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

Police said they are investigating the nature of the blast.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the explosion in a statement, expressing sorrow over the deaths and offering prayers for the deceased and their families. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

