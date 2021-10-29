Namibia Celebrates One Year IWPC Anniversary

WINDHOEK, OCT 29 – Namibia will celebrate one year anniversary of the International Women’s Peace Centre (IWPC), said Executive Director Penda Naanda from Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) on Thursday.

“In observing the UN SCR 1325, and to highlight Namibia’s commitment to the WPS agenda and its efforts to further enhance the implementation of Resolution 1325, the Namibia Government launched International Women’s Peace Center (IWPC) in Windhoek, Namibia, on 31 October 2020,” read a statement from Naanda.

The International Women’s Peace Center intends to become an institute of excellence for mediation, inclusive peace-making and conflict prevention to support and ensure women’s contribution within Namibia, southern Africa, Africa and globally.

This year marks the first anniversary of the IWPC in Namibia and according to Naanda a hybrid panel discussion themed: “The impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of WPS Agenda over the past year and women’s involvement in national, regional and international institutions and mechanisms aimed at preventing and managing conflicts,” has been slated.

“The theme of the panel discussion intends to unpack the impact the pandemic has had on the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in terms of women’s involvement in conflict prevention and management,” said Naanda.

The Panel discussion is set to take place on Monday 1 November at the IWPC in Windhoek and livestreamed through Facebook on the MIRCO page. – musa@namibiadailynews.info