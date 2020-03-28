1 more COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital in Vietnam

HANOI, March 28 -- Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed that a British tourist earlier infected with COVID-19 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, bringing the total cured patients in the country to 21. The 58-year-old patient, who previously traveled from London to the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi on a flight, was treated at a hospital in the central city of Hue, and will receive medical observation after leaving the hospital. As of Saturday noon, Vietnam has reported 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no death from the disease. There are 3,215 suspected cases quarantined and over 75,000 others in quarantine for medical observation in the country, according to the health ministry. Xinhua