Trending Now
Home Current AffairsBusiness Namibia Genetics Auction Group hosts first auction for the year
Namibia Genetics Auction Group hosts first auction for the year
Business

Namibia Genetics Auction Group hosts first auction for the year

May 5, 2022

Windhoek, May 5  —  On Tuesday, 26 April 2022, the biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event, which was hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, saw participating farmers achieve an average price of above N$60,000 for bulls and close to N$30,000 for heifers and cows.

The auction facilitated the sale of 91 cattle, comprising 43 bulls, 25 commercial females, 8 heifers and 15 cows and calves. The highest price at the auction was an impressive N$110,000 which was achieved by both a Simbra and a red Brahman bull. “We had a very successful auction,” said Namibia Genetics Auction Group Leader, Bianca Lueesse. “The animals on offer were of very high quality and were prepared to the highest standards.”

Established in 2011 and sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Genetics Auction Group comprises 15 members specialising in seven different cattle breeds. It is the biggest cattle breeding group in the country based on membership and breeds bulls and cows best suited to Namibia’s harsh conditions. The Group holds two annual auctions, the second for the year will take place in August.

Lueesse thanked Bank Windhoek for its support over the years. She said the Bank’s support allows the Group to contribute to the country’s food production in terms of cattle farming. “Namibia Genetics Auction Group wants to express its gratitude for the continued support by Bank Windhoek and wishes all buyers the best with their new animals,” concluded Lueesse.

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FNB Namibia recognises outstanding performance

October 25, 2018

Financial resolutions to live by in 2018

February 13, 2018

Bank Windhoek supports Omaruru Clean-Up campaign

September 19, 2017

Moody’s affirms Namibia’s Ba1 ratings, maintains negative outlook

December 11, 2018

Primary industries to anchor economic recovery

October 25, 2018

Wernhil contributes to Christmas wishes of schools

October 19, 2021

Finnish delegation hopes to foster education, trade and...

October 26, 2018

Entrepreneurs take risks to win

October 23, 2018

Bank Windhoek adds more languages to ATMs

April 24, 2018

FNB/FENATA travel Index growth recovers lightly

January 27, 2018