Trending Now
Home National Namibia, Botswana telecom companies sign cross-border connectivity deal
Namibia, Botswana telecom companies sign cross-border connectivity deal
National

Namibia, Botswana telecom companies sign cross-border connectivity deal

February 19, 2026

WINDHOEK, Feb. 18  — Namibia’s largest mobile operator, the MTC, and state-owned Botswana Fiber Networks (BoFiNet) have signed an agreement to enhance cross-border connectivity and collaboration between the two nations.

The partnership poised to enhance digital infrastructure in southern Africa was formalized Tuesday in Botswana’s capital city of Gaborone, the MTC said n a statement released on Wednesday.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the two parties will establish a structured framework for cross-border fiber interconnection, capacity exchange, and IP transit collaboration between Namibia and Botswana, the statement said.

It will help improve the important Buitepos-Ngoma corridor route to make both countries’ digital networks more reliable and faster.

“The Buitepos-Ngoma corridor is not a mere physical interconnect point,” MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said. “It is a key route to our international expansion strategy, providing an operational entry point into the Botswana wholesale ecosystem while reinforcing Namibia’s position as a transit and digital gateway market.”

BoFiNet acting Chief Executive Officer Keabetswe Segole reaffirmed his company’s commitment to deepening practical, infrastructure-led collaboration between Botswana and Namibia.

“This engagement is not merely institutional but strategic at a national level, contributing to regional digital resilience and strengthening long-standing bilateral relations between Botswana and Namibia,” Segole was quoted as saying in the statement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 23
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Geingob sends Birthday wishes Message to the...

May 12, 2021

Bill, Melinda Gates voice concerns over Trump’s “America...

February 15, 2018

Barca, Atletico crash out of UEFA Champions League

October 27, 2022

Nicolette Mashile to headline Old Mutual Women’s Summit

May 19, 2022

Venaani to lead SADC Pan African Parliament Delegation...

January 30, 2022

China’s assistance example for global cooperation amid COVID-19...

March 26, 2020

LETSHEGO LAUNCHES DIGITAL WELLNESS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BRANDMED

April 7, 2022

Nearly 170,000 Cambodian evacuees return home so far

January 1, 2026

World leaders advocate multilateralism at Davos Agenda meeting...

January 29, 2021

Home Affairs to Move Into New Offices in...

January 28, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.