Namibia, Botswana telecom companies sign cross-border connectivity deal

WINDHOEK, Feb. 18 — Namibia’s largest mobile operator, the MTC, and state-owned Botswana Fiber Networks (BoFiNet) have signed an agreement to enhance cross-border connectivity and collaboration between the two nations.

The partnership poised to enhance digital infrastructure in southern Africa was formalized Tuesday in Botswana’s capital city of Gaborone, the MTC said n a statement released on Wednesday.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the two parties will establish a structured framework for cross-border fiber interconnection, capacity exchange, and IP transit collaboration between Namibia and Botswana, the statement said.

It will help improve the important Buitepos-Ngoma corridor route to make both countries’ digital networks more reliable and faster.

“The Buitepos-Ngoma corridor is not a mere physical interconnect point,” MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said. “It is a key route to our international expansion strategy, providing an operational entry point into the Botswana wholesale ecosystem while reinforcing Namibia’s position as a transit and digital gateway market.”

BoFiNet acting Chief Executive Officer Keabetswe Segole reaffirmed his company’s commitment to deepening practical, infrastructure-led collaboration between Botswana and Namibia.

“This engagement is not merely institutional but strategic at a national level, contributing to regional digital resilience and strengthening long-standing bilateral relations between Botswana and Namibia,” Segole was quoted as saying in the statement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

