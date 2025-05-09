Namibia sees 45 pct drop in wildlife crime as gov’t steps up anti-poaching efforts

WINDHOEK, May 9– Namibia has recorded a 45 percent reduction in wildlife crime, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu has said, attributing the decline to intensified anti-poaching operations.

“NAMPOL (Namibian Police Force) participated in anti-poaching operations, which resulted in the reduction of wildlife crime by 45 percent,” Iipumbu said on Thursday while delivering the ministry’s budget statement in parliament.

A total of 239 wildlife crime cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 505 suspects, the minister added. To strengthen law enforcement, Iipumbu said NAMPOL has acquired 17 trained canines and operational equipment worth more than 30 million Namibian dollars (about 1.65 million U.S. dollars).

Earlier, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel said in her budget address that 83 cases of rhino poaching and 9 cases of elephant poaching were recorded in 2024.

Despite these incidents, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation and announced the recruitment of 50 young Namibians into the Anti-Poaching Unit.

Daniel also highlighted efforts to reconstruct Etosha National Park’s 824 km of deteriorating boundary fencing and to implement human-wildlife conflict mitigation measures such as predator-proof kraals and elephant-friendly watering points.

Namibia is home to one of the largest free-roaming black rhino populations in the world and a significant number of elephants, making it a target for poachers and international trafficking syndicates. (Xinhua)