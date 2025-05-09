Trending Now
Home National Namibia sees 45 pct drop in wildlife crime as gov’t steps up anti-poaching efforts
Namibia sees 45 pct drop in wildlife crime as gov’t steps up anti-poaching efforts
NationalWildlife

Namibia sees 45 pct drop in wildlife crime as gov’t steps up anti-poaching efforts

May 9, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 9– Namibia has recorded a 45 percent reduction in wildlife crime, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu has said, attributing the decline to intensified anti-poaching operations.

“NAMPOL (Namibian Police Force) participated in anti-poaching operations, which resulted in the reduction of wildlife crime by 45 percent,” Iipumbu said on Thursday while delivering the ministry’s budget statement in parliament.

A total of 239 wildlife crime cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 505 suspects, the minister added. To strengthen law enforcement, Iipumbu said NAMPOL has acquired 17 trained canines and operational equipment worth more than 30 million Namibian dollars (about 1.65 million U.S. dollars).

Earlier, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel said in her budget address that 83 cases of rhino poaching and 9 cases of elephant poaching were recorded in 2024.

Despite these incidents, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation and announced the recruitment of 50 young Namibians into the Anti-Poaching Unit.

Daniel also highlighted efforts to reconstruct Etosha National Park’s 824 km of deteriorating boundary fencing and to implement human-wildlife conflict mitigation measures such as predator-proof kraals and elephant-friendly watering points.

Namibia is home to one of the largest free-roaming black rhino populations in the world and a significant number of elephants, making it a target for poachers and international trafficking syndicates. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 395
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia begins relocation of starved lions.

April 27, 2021

Namibia wildfires burn 580,480 ha of land from...

September 10, 2021

Cheetah Deaths in India “Normal”, Says Namibian High...

September 4, 2023

NWR’s Raven Ntjamba shares 10 tips on what...

August 17, 2021

Rhino Poaching Increases in Namibia, Threatening Conservation Programs

March 14, 2023

Eight Namibians lost lives to human wildlife conflict...

April 27, 2021

Namibia to sell hunting rights for troublesome elephant

April 27, 2021

Botswana to implement controlled hunting of elephants after...

May 24, 2019

Mother’s Day is coming!

April 27, 2019

Supporting Wildlife Conservation in Nyae Nyae Conservancy amid...

November 1, 2021