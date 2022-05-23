Namibia announces 35-man provisional squad ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Trending Now
May 23, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 23 — Namibia’s national football head coach Bobby Samaria on Monday announced a 35-man provisional squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which kick off in June.
Samaria also announced the appointment of Paulus Shipanga as his assistant coach for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Burundi and Kenya.
Shipanga replaces Robert Nauseb who has been the assistant coach since 2019.
Namibia was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Cameroon, Kenya and Burundi. (Xinhua)

 

