Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Rossing marathon held in Swakopmund
Rossing marathon held in Swakopmund
Sports

Rossing marathon held in Swakopmund

March 12, 2023

SWAKOPMUND, March 12 — Tomas Rainhold and Alina Armas won the men’s and women’s titles at the Rossing Marathon championship in Namibia’s coastal town of Swakopmund on Saturday.

The event attracted over 800 participants in the 42km, 21km and 10km categories, while 300 took part in the 5km fun walk.

Rainhold, who won in a time of 2:14:08, expressed his satisfaction with the way he raced.

“I am happy with my time because it is the second fastest time of this event. My target is to break the course record next year,” he said, adding that he will take part in more events as he targets to get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Armas won the event for the seventh time in a row in 2:44:33.

“It was really fun and wonderful. I want to qualify to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” she said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mannetti, Ketjijere call for fans’ backing

September 6, 2018

Africa to stage first ever women 15s rugby...

May 20, 2019

Legendary Pacman

January 18, 2019

Namibia pitted in Group B of 2021 Africa...

January 29, 2021

The Nedbank Desert Dash continues its contribution towards...

August 16, 2022

Germany not favorite for 2018 World Cup, says...

March 28, 2018

Athletics Namibia announces athletes for 2021 World Athletics...

July 22, 2021

Coetzee happy with Commonwealth Games performance

April 10, 2018

Namibia announces 16-man squad for maiden ICC T20...

September 10, 2021

Subia succession race gets hot

August 10, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by