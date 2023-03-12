Rossing marathon held in Swakopmund

SWAKOPMUND, March 12 — Tomas Rainhold and Alina Armas won the men’s and women’s titles at the Rossing Marathon championship in Namibia’s coastal town of Swakopmund on Saturday.

The event attracted over 800 participants in the 42km, 21km and 10km categories, while 300 took part in the 5km fun walk.

Rainhold, who won in a time of 2:14:08, expressed his satisfaction with the way he raced.

“I am happy with my time because it is the second fastest time of this event. My target is to break the course record next year,” he said, adding that he will take part in more events as he targets to get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Armas won the event for the seventh time in a row in 2:44:33.

“It was really fun and wonderful. I want to qualify to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” she said. (Xinhua)