Namibia names women’s squad ahead of T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Uganda

December 5, 2023

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — Cricket Namibia Monday announced a 13-player squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Uganda starting Dec. 9 to 17 at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

The 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier is a cricket tournament that forms part of the qualification process for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The event qualifiers will feature eight teams that have been divided into two groups. Group A has Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya, while Group B has Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia and hosts Uganda.

The top two teams from the qualifier will represent Africa at the Global Qualifiers that will be held in 2024.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 30, Namibia and Uganda’s men’s cricket teams booked spots in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after impressive victories in the Africa qualifiers. (Xinhua)

