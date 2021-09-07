Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Amended Covid-19 regulations increase alcohol trading hours
Amended Covid-19 regulations increase alcohol trading hours
HealthNational

Amended Covid-19 regulations increase alcohol trading hours

written by Derdy September 7, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 07  —  Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula amended health regulations governing the sales and consumption of alcohol on Monday.

The Amended law allows people to enjoy alcohol in bars, shebeens, and clubs from Monday to Friday between 09h00 and 18h00 and on Saturday between 09h00 and 13h00 on the condition that a maximum number of people allowed per gathering is maintained.

Onsite alcohol consumption at restaurants and nightclubs is allowed from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 22h00 while licensed shebeen is allowed from 09:00 to until 21h00.

However, the latest Amendments require liquor license holders to provide handwashing sanitizers, observe social distancing, and correct wearing of masks at all times.

The regulations require Casinos and gambling license holders to ensure that only one person uses a gambling machine at a time, such establishments are required to disinfect machines and tables regularly.

John K Disho
johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 2
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia records 72 new cases of COVID-19.

July 12, 2020

BECKHAM STARS IN SHORT FILM ‘WORLD WITHOUT MALARIA.

December 4, 2020

Bank Windhoek supports Namibia Hikers Association

August 23, 2018

Suspected cholera outbreak in north Zambia after 17...

May 14, 2019

SPYL concerned about high teenage pregnancy rate in...

May 24, 2018

S. Africa detects 4,525 new COVID-19 cases

February 1, 2021

Up to 111,000 people affected by water contamination...

October 15, 2018

Majority of SADC member states on target to...

November 10, 2018

Skipping breakfast significantly increases risk of mortality from...

April 23, 2019

(Special for CAFS) Mozambique receives donations of COVID-19...

July 5, 2021