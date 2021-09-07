Amended Covid-19 regulations increase alcohol trading hours

WINDHOEK, Sept. 07 — Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula amended health regulations governing the sales and consumption of alcohol on Monday.

The Amended law allows people to enjoy alcohol in bars, shebeens, and clubs from Monday to Friday between 09h00 and 18h00 and on Saturday between 09h00 and 13h00 on the condition that a maximum number of people allowed per gathering is maintained.

Onsite alcohol consumption at restaurants and nightclubs is allowed from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 22h00 while licensed shebeen is allowed from 09:00 to until 21h00.

However, the latest Amendments require liquor license holders to provide handwashing sanitizers, observe social distancing, and correct wearing of masks at all times.

The regulations require Casinos and gambling license holders to ensure that only one person uses a gambling machine at a time, such establishments are required to disinfect machines and tables regularly.

John K Disho

johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info