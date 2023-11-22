Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Frustration Boils Over: NSA Workers Protest Unpaid Dues
Frustration Boils Over: NSA Workers Protest Unpaid Dues
Community

Frustration Boils Over: NSA Workers Protest Unpaid Dues

November 22, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, November 22 — This morning, Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) field workers took to the streets outside the NSA headquarters in Windhoek, raising their voices in protest for overdue payments.

With the support of activist Saddam Amushelelo, workers expressed their exhaustion and dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promises of Chief Statistician Allex Shimuafeleni. In a rallying statement to former NSA employees, Amushelelo urged collaboration and seeking restitution from employers who failed to fulfil their commitments, criticizing the perceived reluctance of Namibians to take a stand.

The protest, organized through WhatsApp groups, signifies the collective frustration of workers from various regions. However, only eight regions have received their salaries so far, leaving the Northern regions unpaid. The struggle for fair compensation continues.

Post Views: 49
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hardap governor feeds his people

October 20, 2022

Nandi-Ndaitwah wants inclusion for all children

November 22, 2022

Capricorn Group reaches out to orphans.

October 26, 2020

Rehoboth Town Council Seeks Prime Minister’s Support for...

August 23, 2023

FirstRand Namibia and CHANGE Help Ex-Offenders with Second...

December 3, 2018

Capricorn Group Supports Community with Sustainable Food Garden...

April 24, 2023

Street Vendors Struggle Amidst Harsh Winter Winds

July 11, 2023

Governor Fredericks urges //Kharas community to get their...

June 3, 2022

I don’t want any financial settlement, says Hendrina...

October 27, 2022

Bag of Hope Initiative Hands Over Donations

June 28, 2020
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.