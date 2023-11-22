Frustration Boils Over: NSA Workers Protest Unpaid Dues

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, November 22 — This morning, Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) field workers took to the streets outside the NSA headquarters in Windhoek, raising their voices in protest for overdue payments.

With the support of activist Saddam Amushelelo, workers expressed their exhaustion and dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promises of Chief Statistician Allex Shimuafeleni. In a rallying statement to former NSA employees, Amushelelo urged collaboration and seeking restitution from employers who failed to fulfil their commitments, criticizing the perceived reluctance of Namibians to take a stand.

The protest, organized through WhatsApp groups, signifies the collective frustration of workers from various regions. However, only eight regions have received their salaries so far, leaving the Northern regions unpaid. The struggle for fair compensation continues.