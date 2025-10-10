Trending Now
Home National NAMDIA CEO Axed in Stunning Turn of Events
NAMDIA CEO Axed in Stunning Turn of Events
National

NAMDIA CEO Axed in Stunning Turn of Events

October 10, 2025

Windhoek, Oct.10 – – The Namib Desert Diamonds (Pty) Ltd (NAMDIA) Board of Directors hereby announces the termination of Dr. Alisa Amupolo as CEO of NAMDIA, effective immediately, following an independent disciplinary hearing concluded on 23 September 2025, which found the CEO guilty of two charges of gross negligence and one charge of gross insubordination.

The disciplinary hearing, which commenced in November 2024, concerned operational decisions made by the CEO that led to losses for the business during the periods of April to August 2023, May 2024, and July 2024.

Board Chairperson Mr. Justus Hausiku stated that the decision was not taken lightly, but the Board believes it is in the best interest of the company and its success in a complex, competitive and rapidly evolving market. “The Board would like to thank Dr. Amupolo for her service since 2022 and wish her well in her future endeavours,” he said.

The Chairperson further confirmed that the termination is not related to the ongoing investigations into the diamond theft that occurred in January 2025 and her subsequent suspension in February 2025, but rather a pre-existing disciplinary hearing.

Dr. Amupolo has the right to appeal the Board’s decision in accordance with the company’s disciplinary policy and procedures. Ms. Lelly Usiku will remain in place as interim CEO until a permanent appointment is made.

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese envoy urges NATO to contribute positively to...

February 18, 2023

Namibia to revert to Stage 3 of National...

August 12, 2020

New Normal Time to Innovate and Reinvent Namibia...

September 5, 2022

Argentine police search properties of ex-president Kirchner

August 24, 2018

Swakopmund Mayor Donates New Toilets to DRC Informal...

May 5, 2023

Ivorian president announces withdrawal of French troops in...

January 1, 2025

Swallows Football Academy lauds season accomplishments

June 29, 2018

Russia welcomes recent Korea-USA talks

June 29, 2018

NSSU team ready for action in Serbia

September 12, 2021

Namibia Launches online clothing platform to support local...

November 8, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.