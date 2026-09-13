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Xi proposes initiatives on “greater BRICS” cooperation
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Xi proposes initiatives on “greater BRICS” cooperation

September 13, 2026

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday proposed five initiatives on “greater BRICS” cooperation in areas of AI, trade and investment facilitation, digital industry, smart manufacturing, and talent development.

Xi made the proposals when attending the second day of BRICS summit in New Delhi. Xi stressed that “greater BRICS” must make greater impacts, achieve greater development, and lay a solid foundation for practical cooperation.

“Greater BRICS” should leverage strengths in being rooted in emerging markets and connected with the Global South, uphold openness and cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, keep industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, and foster integrated markets, Xi said.

He also noted that “greater BRICS” should build innovation incubators, upgrade traditional industries, develop emerging industries, and make forward-looking plans for future industries, so that emerging technologies can illuminate the path toward common prosperity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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