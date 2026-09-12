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South African president calls on BRICS to defend multilateralism, push for global governance reform
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South African president calls on BRICS to defend multilateralism, push for global governance reform

September 12, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 12– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday called on BRICS countries to strengthen multilateralism and push for global governance reform, saying the voices of Africa and the Global South must be fully reflected in shaping the future international order.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at a session during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, according to a statement released by the South African Presidency.

He said the authority of the United Nations (UN) and the foundations of multilateralism were under threat as multilateral institutions and rules were being “ignored and subverted.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa advocated a predictable global system based on international law, with the UN Charter at its center, adding that an order founded on the sovereign equality of states, territorial integrity and political independence would benefit all nations, large and small.

BRICS should remain a united voice for reform, demonstrate the practical results of multilateral cooperation and help shape a fairer, more accountable and development-oriented global governance system, he said.

“We must strengthen multilateralism through reform and action,” Ramaphosa said. “And we must ensure that the voices of Africa and the Global South are fully reflected in shaping the future international order.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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