Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino Joins Forces with Guests for World Clean Up Day

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 19 — In commemoration of World Clean Up Day on September 16, 2023, the Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino proudly announced its enthusiastic participation in a collective effort to ensure a pristine environment for their esteemed guests during their exploration of Windhoek’s enchanting tourist sites.

Under the theme “Following Our Guests’ Lead,” Avani Windhoek’s dedicated teams embarked on a journey starting at the hotel’s entrance and winding through the picturesque City Park, affectionately known as Zoo Park. Along this path, they continued their commitment to preserving the beauty of the area, passing by the iconic Christuskirche and the National Museum before circling back to their starting point.

Despite consisting of just 12 team members, they managed to collect an impressive 31.35 kilograms of waste during this initiative. This highlights the hotel’s deep commitment to contributing to a cleaner, greener world and its dedication to sustainable practices.

Mr. Rudie Putter, the General Manager of Avani Windhoek, expressed their pride in the hotel’s involvement in this project, stating that “At Avani Windhoek, we are not only committed to providing exceptional hospitality experiences but also to being responsible stewards of our environment and community. World Clean Up Day provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to sustainability and community involvement. We are grateful for our team’s hard work and the support of our guests who inspire us to be better every day.”

This World Clean Up Day initiative is not just a one-time event but a testament to Avani Windhoek’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and community involvement. The hotel firmly believes that by working together, they can achieve meaningful change and contribute to a more sustainable future for our communities and the world at large.

Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino’s World Clean Up Day initiative is a commendable example of how businesses can take a leading role in promoting environmental stewardship and community involvement. The hotel’s dedication to sustainability and its commitment to following in the footsteps of its esteemed guests serve as an inspiration to us all.