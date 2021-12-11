Cuba condemns politicization of Beijing Winter Olympics

HAVANA, Dec. 11 — The Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) on Friday condemned the politicization of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The use of sports events as platforms of political pressure must come to an end,” COC said in a statement published by official sports newspaper JIT.

Some Western countries’ decision not to send diplomatic staff to the games harms their delegations and the spirit of brotherhood and fraternity of the event, COC said, calling for upholding the message of peace and values of Olympism.

The Cuban Olympic body also spoke highly of the efforts made by the Chinese government and people to prepare for and organize the Winter Olympics, wishing the event a success.

“We call upon Olympic Committees from all over the world to come together for Winter and Summer Olympiads for peace, solidarity, and friendship,” COC added. – XINHUA