Women and Agriculture Summit aims to outline roadmap into agri-business

The National Theater of Namibia in Windhoek will play home to a half-day event on women and agriculture on September 22, 2022, organized by Heiress Communications and Energy100.

Tackling Global Food Insecurity and Women’s Role in Feeding the World is the theme of this event, which will promote a discussion between decision-makers and the women’s business community about agriculture and farming and their potential to have a net-positive impact on the economy. In addition, the event aims to provide a platform for women in business, particularly those interested in agri-business, to identify relevant organizations and their roles in the marketplace, as well as to serve as a roadmap into agri-business for any aspiring agripreneurs.

Heiress Communications hosted its first event in March 2022 under the theme, “Building Wealth in A Disruptive Economy”. During that event, discussions highlighted the challenges women faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and exposed the vulnerability women faced regarding the potential loss of income, both through business and employment.

Since then, the communications consultancy has worked to keep information accessible to women in business so they can better understand the business environment in which they operate and, as a result, better manage their businesses cohesively and capitalise on upcoming opportunities.

Ms. Paulina Mbango, founder and project manager at Heiress Communications, emphasized that the goal of this event is to educate and impact women, particularly small business owners. “We received so much positive feedback from the first event that we wanted to make a much bigger impact.” We wanted to host an event where everyone, whether they were familiar with agriculture or not, felt welcome. We are excited to welcome women (and men) from all walks of life, including corporate executives and women in other business sectors.”

Over 15 speakers from various organizations, including the Namibian Agronomic Board, Meat Board of Namibia, USAID, WFP, DBN, AgriBank, EIF, and Roots Agricultural College, will participate in the half-day summit.