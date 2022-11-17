Bayern setting new World Cup record in Qatar

Trending Now
2KCANTD Munich, Germany, 1st November 2022. The Bayern Munich starting eleven line up for a team photo prior to kick off, back row ( L to R ); Dayot Upemancano, Noussair Mazrazoui, Benjamin Pavard, Sven Ulreich, Ryan Gravenberch and Sadio Mane, front row ( L to R ); Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Josip Stanisic and Kingsley Coman, in the UEFA Champions League match at Allianz Arena, Munich. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
SPORTS

November 17, 2022

BERLIN, Nov. 17  — German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the sports magazine Kicker has said.
The 17 players will compete in the shirt of eight different teams, the magazine said.
The Bavarian club is outpacing previous record-holder Premier League side Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954) as both sent 16 players at the time.
Manchester City is repeating the number this year aside from Spanish giant FC Barcelona followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax and Dortmund (all 11).
Seven Bayern players battle for Germany, four for France next to one for Canada, Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands, Cameroon and Senegal.
Keeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala join the so-called Bayern block in the German team.
Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman play for defending champion France.
Alphonso Davis, Nouassir Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Matthijs de Light, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mane complete Bayern’s contribution.  (Xinhua)

