Multiple U.S. universities receive bomb threats

February 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01 — Multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the United States received bomb threats on Monday, according to media reports.

Police responded to Maryland’s Bowie State University, Washington, D.C.’s Howard University, and at least four other HBCUs around the country for bomb threats.

Bowie State University tweeted it will be closed temporarily on Monday “due to a bomb threat on campus,” adding that employees will work remotely while classes will be virtual.

Campus police reportedly responded to a bomb threat made by phone to Howard University around 4:30 a.m. Monday. No threats were found and an all-clear was given later.

It was the second time this month that multiple HBCUs have received bomb threats that led to campus lockdowns and police investigations.

HBCUs are institutions of higher education founded to educate African American students.

In the 19th century, when many colleges and universities in the United States refused to admit African American applicants, HBCUs offered them a route to higher education.  (Xinhua)

