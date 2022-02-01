The Nedbank for Autism Series 2022 underway.

Windhoek, Feb 1–The Nedbank for Autism Series will be teeing-off on Saturday, 5 February, at the Omeya Golf Club. The series, which is in its third year, was launched in February 2020 with the aim of creating awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia.

The 10-event series, like in the previous years, will be attracting golf enthusiasts from all across the country to compete in this coveted event. Event organiser, Dan Zwiebel, from DZ Golf, stated that as per previous years, players can look forward to events coordinated with attention to detail, amazing atmosphere, fun, but yet competitive. “This year, we are excited to announce that the Autism Series will be coming to Oranjemund Golf Club, as we continue to extend our reach across the Namibian landscape,” states Zwiebel.

In the last two years of the series, considering the impact of Covid-19 and its devastation on every sector of our economy, the Nedbank for Autism Series has managed to transcend on its set goals by raising over N$130 000 in the inception year followed by a massive leap to over N$215 000 in 2021. “The tally indicates that over N$300 000 has been raised for this charitable cause, which means we are doing better than what we have had anticipated given the current economic climate” says Zwiebel.

Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank For Autism Series, are underway and the dates are as follows; Omeya Golf Club, Saturday, 05 February 2022, Gobabis Golf Club, Saturday, 12 March 2022, Oranjemund Golf Club, Saturday, 26 March 2022, Tsumeb Golf Club, Saturday, 14 May 2022, Mariental Golf Club, Saturday, 23 July 2022, Oshakati Golf Club, Saturday, 06 August 2022, Rossmund Golf Course, Saturday, 27 August 2022, Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate, Saturday, 03 September 2022, Walvis Bay Golf Club, Saturday, 10 September 2022, Windhoek Golf and Country Club, Saturday, 08 October 2022, and the final at Omeya Golf Club on Friday, 18 November 2022.

Co-sponsors for the 10-stop country-wide series include, M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Taeuber & Corssen. “We want to extend a special welcome to Zebra Trailers, who will be joining the stellar line up of co-sponsors. Last but not least, a special word of thanks to Future Media, who have given the series the maximum exposure and assisting with raising much needed awareness” Zwiebel concludes.

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

For more information on the Nedbank for Autism Series, golfers can contact Dan Zwiebel at Dan@dzgolf.com.na