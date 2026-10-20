Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tighten security laws after clashes: PM

ROME, Oct. 20– Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that the government has decided to deploy 500 troops to Milan until the end of the year and introduce tougher penalties following violent clashes in the city and other parts of the country over the weekend.

In a video posted on social media, Meloni said the cabinet had approved a decree introducing new security measures, including the criminal offense of “violent participation in a demonstration”, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 20,000 euros (about 22,500 U.S. dollars).

Penalties would be increased for offenders who cover their faces, injure others or commit acts of destruction as part of a group, she said.

The decree also extends preventive detention measures to minors suspected of posing a threat ahead of demonstrations and introduces provisions allowing parents to be held financially liable for damage caused by their children.

“Protesting is a right, devastating our cities is not,” Meloni said in the video, condemning attacks on shops and law enforcement officers.

The measures followed weekend riots in Milan and other Italian cities, during which shops were looted, storefronts damaged and police officers attacked, according to Meloni. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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