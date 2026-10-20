Trending Now
Home International Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tighten security laws after clashes: PM
Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tighten security laws after clashes: PM
International

Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan, tighten security laws after clashes: PM

October 20, 2026

ROME, Oct. 20– Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that the government has decided to deploy 500 troops to Milan until the end of the year and introduce tougher penalties following violent clashes in the city and other parts of the country over the weekend.

In a video posted on social media, Meloni said the cabinet had approved a decree introducing new security measures, including the criminal offense of “violent participation in a demonstration”, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 20,000 euros (about 22,500 U.S. dollars).

Penalties would be increased for offenders who cover their faces, injure others or commit acts of destruction as part of a group, she said.

The decree also extends preventive detention measures to minors suspected of posing a threat ahead of demonstrations and introduces provisions allowing parents to be held financially liable for damage caused by their children.

“Protesting is a right, devastating our cities is not,” Meloni said in the video, condemning attacks on shops and law enforcement officers.

The measures followed weekend riots in Milan and other Italian cities, during which shops were looted, storefronts damaged and police officers attacked, according to Meloni. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 87
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ADB approves grant to address violence against women,...

September 16, 2026

Early heatwave leaves deadly toll, fuels widespread wildfires...

July 4, 2026

AU expresses condolences, solidarity following earthquakes in Venezuela

June 26, 2026

Delegations of Russia, Ukraine start meeting in Istanbul

May 16, 2025

Support for Germany’s AfD hits record high of...

April 26, 2026

Trump to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada, France...

February 14, 2025

Billions of people go to bed hungry every...

July 17, 2026

Houthis say Saudi warplanes launch 129 strikes across...

September 12, 2026

U.S. federal judge upholds Trump’s 100,000 USD H-1B...

December 24, 2025

Flooding threat remains in Australia’s Queensland despite easing...

January 14, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.