Lebanon reaffirms importance of maintaining UNIFIL presence

BEIRUT, Nov.7 — Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday reiterated the importance of maintaining the presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing its role in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“Resolution 1701 is the legal guarantee of Lebanon’s right to recover all its territory up to the internationally recognized borders, while UNIFIL represents an operational framework for implementing all provisions of the resolution,” Berri told EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele during a meeting, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The meeting addressed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the latest political and field developments, particularly in southern Lebanon, NNA reported.

Berri’s remarks come as UNIFIL prepares to end its mission in Lebanon after its mandate expires on Dec. 31, 2026, under UN Security Council Resolution 2790.

The force is then expected to begin a phased drawdown and withdrawal. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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