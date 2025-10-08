Moscow opposes Tomahawk missile supply to Kiev, calls for U.S. restraint

MOSCOW, Oct. 8– Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly indicated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev will inflict irreparable damage on relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“I repeat, if the U.S. administration ultimately makes the relevant decision, it will not only risk escalating the spiral of confrontation but also inflict irreparable damage on Russian-U.S. relations, which have just begun to show elements of resuming bilateral dialogue,” she said, adding that the Russian leadership has addressed this matter on numerous occasions.

Zakharova noted that Russia is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tomahawk missiles, urging the United States to exercise restraint.

“We call for the exercise of maximum restraint when dealing with this highly sensitive topic, one that could significantly complicate efforts to find a way out of the situation in Ukraine, and we hope that our signals will be heard in Washington,” Zakharova said. (Xinhua)

