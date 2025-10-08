Rosatom Presents Nuclear Technologies for Africa’s Sustainable Future at African Energy Week 2025

Johannesburg, Oct. 08 — State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom has participated in African Energy Week 2025 (AEW 2025) held on 29 Sep – 03 Oct in South Africa. This prominent gathering has convened over 5,000 distinguished representatives from government, investment communities, and senior energy sector professionals, fostering critical dialogue on innovative strategies to ensure Africa’s energy security and sustainable growth.

Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business of Rosatom, took part in a high-profile panel discussion entitled “Nuclear Energy in Africa: Financing, Economics, and Sustainable Deployment”. The dialogue addressed the sector’s foremost challenges, including infrastructure development, regulatory environments, and financing mechanisms. Experts exchanged insights on mobilising investments and securing the sustainable advancement of nuclear projects throughout the continent.

In his remarks, Kirill Komarov emphasised: “Addressing Africa’s burgeoning energy needs calls for pioneering solutions underpinned by steadfast, long-term collaboration. Our experience in Egypt serves as compelling evidence that nuclear technology, when coupled with investments in human capital, infrastructure, and transparent engagement, can significantly bolster national energy security and propel sustainable development. Rosatom is honoured to collaborate closely with African partners to cultivate a balanced and sustainable energy framework, share deep expertise, and help build a resilient, low-carbon economy for generations to come”.

Vladimir Aptekarev, Deputy Director General for Floating Power Energy Solutions, Rosatom, contributed to the Russia–Africa Energy Summit, which explored strategic cooperation between Russia and African nations across the oil, gas, and nuclear sectors. The session focused on opportunities for technology transfer, infrastructure development, and deepening economic ties — particularly in the context of Africa’s growing energy demand and the significance of reliable, sustainable solutions such as nuclear power.

Rosatom’s presence at AEW 2025 coincides with the momentous celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry — a milestone commemorating eight decades of technological excellence and groundbreaking innovation in nuclear energy. This historic occasion was celebrated during the Global Atomic Week, held in Moscow from 25 to 28 September 2025, an event that united industry visionaries and pioneers in a shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and fostering the development of safe, reliable nuclear technologies worldwide.

Post Views: 49