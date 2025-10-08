Russia’s senior diplomat warns U.S. against destabilizing moves

MOSCOW, Oct. 8 — The United States must refrain from destabilizing actions involving offensive strategic weapons and steps in strategic air defense that Russia could interpret as an attempt to weaken its nuclear deterrence capabilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday.

Ryabkov said Washington has long maintained infrastructure for nuclear tests in a state of combat readiness. “I would like to emphasize that the United States has long kept its infrastructure ready for such purposes,” he said.

“We took note of this stance some time ago, specifically when Russia made a decision regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).”

“If a country with the capability takes the erroneous decision to conduct nuclear tests, and Washington is clearly in our sights, we will retaliate immediately,” Ryabkov said.

He added that Russia has not received a formal response from the United States to President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to continue observing the restrictions outlined in the New START. Ryabkov said Moscow can manage without a U.S. response if Washington has no interest in the proposal.(Xinhua)

